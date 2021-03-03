Coffee County Sheriff investigating domestic violence homicide

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence homicide.

CCSO deputies were called to a home in New Brockton Tuesday morning after a 911 call in reference to a domestic dispute.

Officers found the body of Steven Bruce Lebaron, 67.

Wendy Lebaron, 54, said she had shot her husband during a domestic argument.

Mrs. Lebaron was taken to the hospital to get treatment for some cuts to her face.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is still under investigation by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

