Cloudy Start, Sun This Afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Rain has moved out of the area, leaving us with some clouds this morning but the sun will come back as we get closer to this afternoon. Temperatures today will be a little warmer as well making it up to around 60 for an afternoon high. We stay quiet heading into the weekend, next chance of some showers will come overnight Friday into Saturday. Afternoon highs over the weekend will be in the 60s. Monday and Tuesday of next week look quieter than this past week.

TODAY – Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High near 60°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Low: 45° High: 70° 30%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 62°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 66°

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 69°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 74°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20kts. Seas 2-4 feet.

