Bonifay correctional officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.
Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.(Source: Holmes Coutny Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents have arrested a Bonifay, Florida man on 35 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material four counts of promoting sexual performance of a child.

Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.

The investigation began in January, and FDLE agents conducted a search warrant at Carpenter’s residence Tuesday. Agents found videos and photographs of child sexual abuse material involving children as young as 8 years old being abused.

Carpenter is a correctional officer at Holmes Correctional Institution, though the Florida Department of Corrections is moving forward with his immediate dismissal.

