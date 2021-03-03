Bonifay correctional officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents have arrested a Bonifay, Florida man on 35 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material four counts of promoting sexual performance of a child.

Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.

The investigation began in January, and FDLE agents conducted a search warrant at Carpenter’s residence Tuesday. Agents found videos and photographs of child sexual abuse material involving children as young as 8 years old being abused.

Carpenter is a correctional officer at Holmes Correctional Institution, though the Florida Department of Corrections is moving forward with his immediate dismissal.

