Barbour County resident killed in single-vehicle crash
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Barbour County resident is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.
Alabama Troopers say Morris Dywane Banks, 40, of Louisville died when he crashed around 1 PM Tuesday.
Banks was driving south on Alabama 51 south of the city of Clayton when he left the road, struck a mile-marker post and then struck a tree.
