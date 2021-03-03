Advertisement

Barbour County resident killed in single-vehicle crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Barbour County resident is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Alabama Troopers say Morris Dywane Banks, 40, of Louisville died when he crashed around 1 PM Tuesday.

Banks was driving south on Alabama 51 south of the city of Clayton when he left the road, struck a mile-marker post and then struck a tree.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Vincent Edward Smith in a Geneva County Jail booking photo.
Man charged sex crimes involving Geneva County teen
VAERS is a data surveillance system
VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines
Newly appointed Dothan Police Chief Will Benny is sworn in by Alabama Supreme Court Justice...
New Dothan police chief makes three promises
WTVY News 4 will reveal a remodeled studio set with state-of-the-art technology, as well as...
WTVY introduces new branding
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Troy University to begin public COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

Latest News

Appointments are currently available for two COVID-19 vaccination events happening in Fairbanks...
Get tested for COVID-19 when symptomatic for best treatment results
Victims of Lee County tornado to be remembered 2 years later
Victims of Lee County tornado to be remembered 2 years later
A Rebuild Alabama sign sits at a construction site along U.S. 82
$4.93M awarded for Alabama road and bridge projects
Mother's life changed by Captain Bedwell
‘He changed my life’: Hundreds line the street as Capt. Justin Bedwell is brought home Bedwell is brought home