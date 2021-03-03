Barbour County resident killed in single-vehicle crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Barbour County resident is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Alabama Troopers say Morris Dywane Banks, 40, of Louisville died when he crashed around 1 PM Tuesday.

Banks was driving south on Alabama 51 south of the city of Clayton when he left the road, struck a mile-marker post and then struck a tree.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.