Advertisement

Attorneys say Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ wants new trial

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
Vincent Edward Smith in a Geneva County Jail booking photo.
Man charged sex crimes involving Geneva County teen
Troy nurse battles coronavirus
Troy nurse battles coronavirus and pneumonia in the ICU
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition

Latest News

The hard reality of no running water and shattered pipes comes after a winter storm brought two...
Shortage of plumbing supplies for repairs after Texas winter storm
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 2, 2021
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Budget nominee Tanden withdraws nomination amid opposition