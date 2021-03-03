ADPH: Alabama tops 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,029 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 7,872 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus, while 2,157 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 497,154 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 387,772 being confirmed and 107,382 being probable. There have been 2,305,317 diagnostic tests conducted and 118,154 antibody tests. These numbers are as of March 3.

In the last 14 days, 166,207 people have been tested and 14,176 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 285,130 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

The state reports 45,699 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of March 2, there are currently 631 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27 but has not yet been distributed to the public. As of March 3, there have been 944,795 vaccines administered.

Below, you’ll find a dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can also view the dashboard by clicking here. You can learn more about Alabama’s administered vaccines by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2020/07/14/adph-more-than-k-alabamians-have-died-covid-more-than-k-test-positive-k-recover/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.