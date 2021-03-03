Advertisement

$4.93M awarded for Alabama road and bridge projects

A Rebuild Alabama sign sits at a construction site along U.S. 82
A Rebuild Alabama sign sits at a construction site along U.S. 82
By WSFA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly $5 million is headed to cities and counties across Alabama for road and bridge projects.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation announced 21 projects that would receive $4.93 million in state funding through the Rebuild Alabama Act. The projects range from bridge replacements, road resurfacing and widening, to the additions of traffic lights and signals.

A list of this year’s grantees is available here.

The Rebuild Alabama Act was passed by the legislature and signed by Ivey in 2019. It establishes an annual program to set aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for state projects.

“As we near the second anniversary of the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, we are showing the people of our state that we are true to our word, and money is being spent wisely,” Ivey said. “All revenue is being used to enhance critical infrastructure to make Alabama a better place to live, work and play.”

Another round of local projects is expected to be announced later this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of being awarded funds, the governor’s office added.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/02/m-awarded-alabama-road-bridge-projects/

