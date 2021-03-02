Two local schools chosen as 2020 CLAS Schools of Distinction

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County School’s Webb Elementary and Dothan City School’s Jerry Lee Faine Elementary have been nominated and selected as two of the 2020 CLAS Schools of Distinction.

The award recognizes and showcases individual school-related programs, which serve as outstanding models in the state.

Webb Elementary Gifted Program, “Rollin’ On The River,” was one of 31 chosen across the state.

“It’s fantastic to receive notoriety for our gifted education and the students,” said Karen Mann, Houston County School’s Gifted Specialist.

The Gifted Program helps teach leadership to the students by getting them out of the classroom and into the outdoors.

“It just makes me very proud, because that is what it’s all about. I’m all about my students And to get them on the bus and go see a a lock and dam and see the river was raging when we were there,” Mann said.

Along with two Phenix City schools, Jerry Lee Faine Elementary’s “Bulldog Positive Behavior Supports” bucks program was the other school program nominated. Principal Jeff Torrence said the recognition is a high honor.

Through the program, students are rewarded for good behavior both in school and on the bus.

“We want our students have good conduct in our schools. It actually made a difference in our student’s conduct, our students when they make positive impacts on other students, whether its on other students, whether its with their teachers,” Torrence said.

The schools will now submit a video explaining their program. One school from each of the eight Alabama districts will be chosen as a 2020 CLAS Banner school..

138 schools were nominated for the recognition, with 31 schools selected.

The 31 CLAS Schools of Distinction will be honored at an awards luncheon in May, where the eight banner schools will be announced.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

