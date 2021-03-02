Tuesday’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Coffee County canceled due to weather concerns

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Tuesday’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Coffee County Health Department has been canceled.

It was originally scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

However, it will be delayed due to the chances of heavy rain in our area.

Future testing clinics are currently scheduled in Houston and Coffee Counties throughout the month of March.