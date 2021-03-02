Advertisement

Tuesday’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Coffee County canceled due to weather concerns

It was originally scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
(WJHG)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Tuesday’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Coffee County Health Department has been canceled.

It was originally scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

However, it will be delayed due to the chances of heavy rain in our area.

Future testing clinics are currently scheduled in Houston and Coffee Counties throughout the month of March.

Most Read

Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
Troy nurse battles coronavirus
Troy nurse battles coronavirus and pneumonia in the ICU
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Decatur Co. deputy dies following Saturday shooting

Latest News

FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
After the initial shipment, supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be limited, but by...
Johnson & Johnson vaccinations begin but rollout could be rough
Jason Barbosa, 25, is on the long road to recovery from COVID-19 after he spent nearly four...
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Man, 25, with COVID-19 survives near-death 3 times
Doctors say the young man's case should serve as a warning. He had no pre-existing health...
COVID-19 patient recovers after nearly dying 3 times in 4 months