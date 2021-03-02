Advertisement

Troy University to begin public COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)
By Press Release: Troy University
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TROY – Troy University has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health to serve as a distribution center for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Thursday, March 4 at 9 a.m.

Vaccines will be administered at the Health Center located next to the Trojan Center on the Troy Campus. TROY has received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Distribution will strictly follow the guidelines determined by ADPH. Currently, those eligible to receive the vaccine include people age 65 and older along with:

  • First responders
  • Corrections officers
  • Food and agriculture workers
  • U.S. Postal Service workers
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Grocery store workers
  • Public transit workers
  • People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)
  • Childcare workers
  • Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
  • People with certain medical conditions, as outlined by the state’s plan

The ADPH Vaccine Allocation Plan is available online.

“We are pleased to provide this service to the Wiregrass area of the state through our close collaboration with the Alabama Department of Public Health,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, who chairs the University’s COVID-19 task force. “Together with ADPH, we can greatly expand the rate at which our citizens can receive the vaccination.”

People wanting to receive the vaccine must pre-register and be scheduled for an appointment. To schedule an appointment, visit https://covid.troy.edu or call 1-800-414-5756. Individuals must bring proof of their eligibility to receive the vaccine, including identification and proof of employment in a job meeting current criteria. After receiving the first dose, a follow-up appointment will be made to receive the second part of the vaccination.

Tatum said numerous TROY faculty, staff and students, particularly from the College of Health and Human Services, will be volunteering over the coming weeks to help operate this vaccine center.

