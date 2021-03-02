Troy Trojans open spring practice

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Day one of spring practices in the book for the Troy Trojans. After a disappointing 2020 season, the Trojans are hoping to reestablish themselves at the top of the Sun Belt Conference and with a loaded roster for 2021, expectations are high in Trojan territory.

“I think we have more depth than we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said head coach Chip Lindsey. “Obviously that is important to developing your team. I think it develops competition at all the positions.

One of those position battles taking place at quarterback. Gunnar Watson, Jacob Free, and Kyle Toole return for another season with the Trojans while Missouri transfer Taylor Powell finds himself in the mix for QB1.

“I really think it makes each one of us better,” said Free. “We’re all getting the same amount of reps right now and we’re all splitting reps between ones, twos, and threes.”

“It makes you come every day and prepare,” said Watson. “It’s tough sometimes, but we all get along and push each other. It’s a good thing.”

Even though they’ve been away from the field for a few month, the Trojans have been no strangers to the weight room.

“Our guys look a little more developed. I know we’re stronger,” said Lindsey. “When you look at the numbers from a year ago, which we’ve done, a lot of guys have made a lot of improvements. Body weights are up.”

“The weight room has been crucial this season,” said senior Will Choloh. “Coach [Rusty] Whitt has got us working hard, moving weight left and right. I think he got our maxes and we’ve made a huge improvement from last year specifically speaking on me. I gained about ten pounds this offseason. I feel like I’m stronger than ever.”

Troy opens the season at Veterans Memorial Stadium September 4th against Southern.

