Advertisement

Singer Phil Collins’ Alamo artifacts collection on display in Texas

Singer Phil Collins appears in front of the Alamo to announce his donation of over 200 Texas...
Singer Phil Collins appears in front of the Alamo to announce his donation of over 200 Texas Revolution-era artifacts to the Texas General Land Office on June 26, 2014. A temporary exhibit, which includes a brass cannon used by the Mexican Army during the Battle of the Alamo and the original battle orders that calling for the attack on the Alamo, is on display beginning Tuesday, March 2, 2021 through April 25.(Source: Julysa Sosa/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Artifacts collected by Phil Collins went on display Tuesday at the Alamo after the legendary musician donated the items to the state of Texas.

The “Phil Collins Collection Preview” includes a brass cannon used by the Mexican Army during the Battle of the Alamo and the original battle orders that called for the attack on the Alamo.

The temporary exhibit is on display through April 25. Collins donated his collection of more than 200 artifacts to the Texas General Land Office in 2014.

“We are beyond excited to finally share some of the amazing artifacts Mr. Collins so generously donated,” said Kristi Miller Nichols, the Alamo’s director of archaeology, collections, and historical research at the Alamo. “The public has been very interested in seeing the Collins Collection. It has been an honor to care for and preserve these artifacts over the years.”

During the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, nearly 200 defenders died following a 13-day battle with Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
Troy nurse battles coronavirus
Troy nurse battles coronavirus and pneumonia in the ICU
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Decatur Co. deputy dies following Saturday shooting

Latest News

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a Senate committee on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol...
FBI director: Capitol riot domestic terrorism, tolerating would mock rule of law
The University of Alabama System
UA System campuses plan return to in-person classes for fall semester
Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
ADPH: Despite more vaccines and vaccinations, don’t give up your masks
How to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Vaccine
Where will Alabama’s Johnson & Johnson doses go?