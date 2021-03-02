Remembering those who lost their lives 14-years after the Enterprise tornado

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Monday marked the 14th anniversary of the tornado that tore through Enterprise.

The tornado took the lives of eight EHS students and one long time Enterprise resident as well as leaving more than 50 others injured.

It devastated the town and destroyed the old Enterprise High School damaging or destroying an additional 800 homes and buildings.

The school held a moment of silence at 1:13 p.m., the time the tornado struck the high school.

“Definitely on this day, we never want to forget the Enterprise eight even though a lot of our students here were very very young.” said Stan Sauls, Principal of Enterprise High School. “We make sure to recognize them and so forth with the events that happened that day.”

Sauls was a teacher at the high school when the tornado hit and says he remembers those students every day when he walks through the doors of the high school and sees their names.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.