Advertisement

Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly, a Biden administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, but the administration did not immediately provide specifics.

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the development in a speech Tuesday afternoon. The official confirmed Merck’s involvement on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s public announcement.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
Troy nurse battles coronavirus
Troy nurse battles coronavirus and pneumonia in the ICU
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Decatur Co. deputy dies following Saturday shooting

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-02
Another Day Of Rain, Heavy At Times
Legal Talk Tuesday: How Trials Actually Are
Legal Talk Tuesday: Services for Alabama Veterans
LIVE: FBI director testifies to Senate on Capitol riot
Tuesday’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Coffee County canceled due to weather concerns