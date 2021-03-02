Advertisement

New Dothan police chief makes three promises

Will Benny is moving up, but he isn't moving far, sliding one office down the hall.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, he slid one office down the hall as he became Dothan's new police chief.

“I’m proud to have been selected,” he said after Alabama Supreme Court Justice Brad Mendheim administered him the oath.

Benny began his career as a jail officer in 1995 and, since then, has done just about everything.

The past few years he held the rank of major and, essentially served assistant police chief.

That groomed him for his new assignment where he promises three things---community relationships, trust, and transparency.

“I want to protect our citizens and I also want to protect the men and women of the Dothan Police Department,” he told WTVY.

Benny thanked his predecessor, Steve Parrish, who retired as chief after a 36-year DPD career.

“I learned a lot from him,” he said.

