Man charged sex crimes involving Geneva County teen

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A man faces charges he had sex with a 14-year old girl, first at her Geneva County home and then at his home in South Georgia.

Vincent Edward Smith, 23, of Hinesville is charged with two counts of Rape, and two counts each of facilitating online solicitation and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

“(Vincent Smith) traveled to Geneva County and met with the female, and they had consensual sex in his vehicle on two occasions. After the second meeting, the juvenile female, willingly traveled with (Vincent Smith) to his home in Georgia,” Geneva County Investigator Shawn Smith said in a statement.

After she went with him to Georgia, her parents tracked their daughter through her cell phone, per Shawn Smith.

Investigators believe the relationship began on the Snap Chat app in December and that Vincent Smith knew his partner was underage.

Smith is held in the Geneva County Jail on bonds totaling $405,000

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.