Legal Talk Tuesday: Services for Alabama Veterans
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss services available for veterans in the state.
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss services available for veterans in the state.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.