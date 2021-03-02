How to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With more than 1.5 million people now qualifying for the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama, many are struggling to find an open vaccine appointment.

Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said there are more than 1,000 approved COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state, but they all have different ways to sign up.

To find an appointment through the Alabama Department of Public Health, click here. There will be a “schedule vaccine” button. It will provide you locations based on what county you are in, what dose your getting, and your age.

To find an appointment with UAB Hospital, click here. After you fill out the form, you will get a email from UAB saying they received your registration and it will provide more information on when you can get an appointment.

To find an appointment with the Jefferson County Health Department, click here. The county will review your information and then call you to schedule the appointment. The form is just an application.

To schedule an appointment at an Alabama Walmart, click here. Walmart is still working to launch appointments for those in Jefferson County.

To schedule an appointment at an Alabama CVS, click here. The vaccine will be available at CVS locations in Bayou La Batre, Camden, Evergreen, Greensboro, Jackson, Lanett, Moulton, Tuskegee, and Union Springs.

To see a list of doctor’s offices and pharmacies providing vaccines in each county, click here.

For ADPH drive thru and walk in clinics, click here.

For a comprehensive map of all vaccination locations, including health department and pharmacy programs, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/02/26/how-find-covid-vaccine-appointment/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.