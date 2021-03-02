Advertisement

Hospital group supports mask order extension in Alabama

The meeting comes amid concerns that some lawmakers aren’t taking the mask requirement seriously.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama hospitals are supporting an extension of a statewide face mask order until more people become vaccinated against COVID-19.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to announce this week whether she will extend the face covering mandate and other health orders that are set to expire Friday.

Dr. Don Williamson is the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association. He says the group supports an extension.

While Alabama is seeing a drop in virus cases, Williamson said he believes it’s prudent to maintain precautions until more people get vaccinated.

