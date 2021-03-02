Health officials understand COVID fatigue, but say it is still too early

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Next week marks one year since COVID-19 hit Alabama. Alabamians have been wearing a mask for eight months now, trying to combat this virus, but many are getting COVID fatigue.

“It is impossible to tell who is going to have no symptoms at all and who is going to die of their infection with COVID,” Dr. George Narby, Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health, said.

Over the last 12 months laws have been put into place to combat this virus, one of the tools being a mask.

“I think as a matter of public health, I hope that Governor Ivey elects to extend the mask mandate,” Dr. Narby said.

Studies show that wearing two masks can greatly reduce transmitting the virus from one person to another.

“Think of your friends, your relatives and you community when you make a decision about wearing a mask in public,” Dr. Narby said.

Alabama’s mask ordinance has been in effect since July 2020. COVID-19 cases may be decreasing, but health officials say it is still too early to let your guard down.

“Unfortunately, right now, not very many people in the community have been vaccinated,” Dr. Narby said. “There simply haven’t been enough people vaccinated to really make a major dent in the infection rate in the community. So right now letting our guard down could indeed cause an increase in covid cases and another increase in hospitalizations and another increase in deaths and we really want to avoid that.”

Dr. Narby expresses the importance of wearing a mask, but is also understanding of the tiredness.

“I’m exhausted,” Dr. Narby said. “I really don’t want to wear a mask either, I feel enormous sympathy for everyone as we go into now what is really the second year of this.”

Above all, he wants what is best for the health and safety of the community.

Governor Kay Ivey is expected to hold a press conference this week regarding the mask ordinance that is set to expire Friday, March 5.

