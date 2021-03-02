Advertisement

‘He was always just so joyful and kind’: Bainbridge community remembers fallen deputy Bedwell

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Prayers and condolences were sent across the Bainbridge community on Monday following the death of Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Captain Justin Bedwell.

Bedwell was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment after being in critical condition following the shooting.

Kindness and joy are the words repeated when people are asked to describe Bedwell.

School administrators at Grace Christian Academy, where he helped out every morning, say he was always there looking out for everyone at the school.

GCA administrators say he would help out any time he could, traveling with the football and basketball teams to keep them safe on the roads, and being at the school every morning to be a friendly face to greet the kids.

“He was always just so joyful and kind, and would smile and say hello to everybody, say hello to the kids,” said Grace Christian Academy Executive Director Cile Warr. “Of course, our little kids just always love seeing the officers in uniform and are tickled to see any of our sheriffs, so they really enjoyed seeing him here.”

Bedwell worked with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department for almost two decades.

Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin says Bedwell helped to train the younger deputies and that the department is devastated and that Bedwell will be truly missed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family that’s already raised more than $10,000.

