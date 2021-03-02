Advertisement

Fostering Hope offering to egg your home through fundraiser

Fostering Hope "Egg Your Yard" fundraiser
Fostering Hope "Egg Your Yard" fundraiser(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Imagine paying someone to purposefully “egg” your yard. One non-profit is offering that service right before Easter.

Fostering Hope in Headland has begun its fourth annual “Egg Your Yard” fundraiser. Through March 27th, you can go to their website, and select the number of eggs you want them to use.

On April 2nd, volunteers will come to your house after 7 p.m. and egg it. Marketing Director Sabrina Stephens says not to worry, the eggs are not real.

“We come to your house the night of Good Friday, and quietly come to your home. We will egg your yard with treat-filled eggs so that your kids can wake up Saturday morning with a yard full of eggs,” Stephens said.

Money raised helps provide support for foster children in Southeast Alabama.

