Enterprise church recognizes “firsts” during Black History Month program

(Press Release) -- Mayor William E. Cooper was the guest speaker Sunday as Johns Chapel AME Church celebrated Black History Month.

Pastor Willie White welcomed Cooper Cooper was also recognized as the church honored several people who achieved “first” milestones in Enterprise.

From left are Mayor William E. Cooper, the first Black councilman in the City of Enterprise; Ricky Britt, the first Black assistance principal of Dauphin Jr. High School; Allie Bell Reddick, the first Black Enterprise Woman of the Year; Dr. Russell D. Nichols, the first Black dentist to open a practice in Enterprise; and Dr. Stafford Thompson, the first Black president of Enterprise State Community College.

Several others whose achievements were recognized were: Sonya Wheeler Rich, the first Black woman to serve on the City Council; the late Coach Alfred Peavy, math teacher, coach and supporter of young people who was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015; and Carlos Robinson, the first Black athlete from Enterprise to be named the Most Valuable Player in Alabama 4A high school football.