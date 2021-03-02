Drier Days Are In Sight

SYNOPSIS – Rain continues through the first half of the overnight before ending, with cloudy skies to follow. The clouds will finally give way to a little sunshine later Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine to return for Thursday.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then cloudy. Low near 44°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy through midday, with partly sunny skies later. High near 60°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 43°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 71° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny, a shower late. Low: 45° High: 70° 30% at night

SAT: An early shower, then cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 62° 30% early

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 69° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

