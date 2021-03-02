Advertisement

DeSantis expands COVID vaccine access to those that are ‘extremely vulnerable’

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Brooksville to speak at a new vaccination site at the High Point Community.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Floridians who are under 65 can now receive the COVID vaccine.

According to an executive order issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, residents that are under 65 who are deemed “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can now receive the vaccine through advanced registered nurses and pharmacists if physicians determine the individuals to be vulnerable.

Under DeSantis’ previous executive order, issued on Dec. 23, hospitals were the only ones allowed to vaccinate anyone that was deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 - not pharmacies or any other healthcare provider.

Florida is “leading the effort to distribute the vaccine to the elderly and vulnerable populations of the state,” said the order.

Just like the previous order issued in December, seniors, long-term facility residents and staff members and health-care workers, who have direct patient contact, can also receive a vaccine at this time.

Publix has already included this new measure in its vaccine portal. No word yet on when other pharmacies like Winn Dixie and Walmart will follow suit.

The definition of who is extremely vulnerable is left up to the physicians.

