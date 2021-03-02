Child Advocacy Center’s Blue Ribbon Fundraising campaign impacted by pandemic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the funding needs of our area non-profits, including those that serve abused and neglected children.

That’s the mission of the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center.

“When a family comes here in crisis at the Child Advocacy Center, we are able to see the children and their family free of cost to them,” mental health therapist Aline Mays-Easley said.

Those services are not possible without funding. The advocacy center is nearing the end of its Blue Ribbon Campaign, which is a major fundraiser.

Campaign t-shirt sales are down this year due to the pandemic. This years’ shirts feature Henry, the center’s favorite employee.

“Henry is learning to be a therapy dog. He is interacting with children and families every day and learning and practicing social skills and obedience,” Henry’s owner and therapist Laura Betagnolli said.

“Here, when the children come to our center, they’re very anxious and nervous. And what we have found is that henry here helps the children to remain calm. And as they are able to feed him and pet him, we realized they’re anxiety level goes down,” Mays-Easley said.

Children’s shirts are $10, and adults are $20. All proceeds go directly towards the center’s services to clients and families..

“Just by the simple act of touching and feeling him, he’s giving back. The whole time they’re giving to him, he’s giving back,” Bertagnolli said.

The center serves Dale, Geneva, Houston, and Henry counties.

The deadline to purchase a shirt is this Friday, March 5th. If you’re interested in purchasing a shirt, you can find that information here. You can also reach out to Lindsey Wagner, community organizer, at 334-671-1779 or lindsey@southeastcac.org.

