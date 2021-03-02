Aunt Katie’s Community Garden expansion construction begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After three years of paperwork, assessments, and clean-ups, one city of Dothan brownfield property is getting a new life.

The sounds of dump trucks and loaders early Tuesday morning signaled the beginning of the end of a three-year project for Aunt Katie’s Community Garden.

The city prioritized the brownfield property directly beside the garden because of the potential of the garden to expand.

The assessment found that the next-door property, once home to an electrical substation, was contaminated with high levels of arsenic believed to be the result of pesticides.

This week crews got the green light to start construction.

Crew members are removing the first two feet of soil to purify the grounds, that soil will be taken away, disposed of properly, and replaced with clean soil to level the ground.

Then two tunnel houses, larger than the one the garden’s current one, will be built allowing the garden more opportunities to educate, train and give.

“We’re introducing a subscription program this year with the extra produce that we’re doing. We’ll have more produce that we will be able to sell to the general public about 20% of what we grow is donated so that factor will increase,” says garden director Michael Jackson.

With more space, the garden will also become a stronger economic engine.

“We one provide an access point for healthy affordable food and we also hopefully will be able to employ more folks on a part-time basis to help us deliver this product to the community and to the wiregrass at large,” says Jackson.

Giving the Wiregrass a new source of pride for trailblazing new methods.

“We’re at the cusp of this very exciting kind of new agriculture. This tunnel house operation is really a pioneering effort that Mr. Jackson is participating in with some professors from Tuskegee University,” says the city of Dothan senior planner Bob Wilkerson.

City officials are excited that the project will also be a visual uplift for the Baptist Bottom, an area they believe is worthy of the investment.

“We want to see the neighborhood improve and succeed. This should bring more people from more from the greater community at large over to Chickasaw and Whiddon and Linden.

This is a $400,000 project mostly covered by grants from the Environmental Protect Agency and a 20% match by the city.

The city is using its dump trucks, landfill and supplying clean dirt to make their match.

Depending on the weather, the project should wrap up within two to four weeks.

