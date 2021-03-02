Advertisement

Another Day Of Rain, Heavy At Times

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS  – Tuesday is looking soggy, heavy rain at times especially in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain on the cool side in the lower to middle 50s. Rain will come to an end late on Tuesday night and we will remain mostly cloudy through the day on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday we make it back into the 70s before the next chance of rain late Friday into Saturday. The weekend is looking cooler with highs only in the 60s.

TODAY – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 55°.  Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Rain, heavy at times. Low near 44°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy. High near 63°.  Winds N 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 71

FRI: Partly sunny.  Low: 45° High: 72°

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 50° High: 62° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 66°

MON: Sunny.  Low: 38° High: 68°

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 46° High: 72°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20kts.  Seas 2-5 feet.

