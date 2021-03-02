Advertisement

Alabama to get 40,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more people are going to have to get vaccinated before a return to normalcy is possible.(CNN)
By Jonathan Grass WSFA
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is preparing to receive its first shipment of the newly approved single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.

According to the Alabama Department of Pubic Health, the state will receive 40,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The health department states that the newly approved vaccine “will not be used to target a specific population, but will go through the normal allocation process of identifying providers that are next in line to receive vaccine.”

State health officials say the average weekly allocation of first doses received in Alabama will increase this week due to the Johnson & Johnson shipment.

At this time, the distribution will be a one-time allotment, as ADPH does not know when the state will receive additional Johnson & Johnson doses.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/01/alabama-get-doses-johnson-johnson-vaccine-this-week/

