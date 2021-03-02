Advertisement

Alabama school to offer medical degree unique to 4 states

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A small college on the Alabama coast says it’s offering a new medical degree that will be unique to four Deep South states.

The University of Mobile says its new doctor of nurse anesthesia practice program will be the only such course of study in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Students earning the degree are eligible to take a national test required to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

An announcement says the field of nurse anesthetists is expected by grow by more than 30% over the next decade.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/02/alabama-school-offer-medical-degree-unique-states/

