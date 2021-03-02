Advertisement

Alabama House to debate bill overseeing executive branch contracts

One Alabama lawmaker pre-filed a bill proposing a constitutional amendment allowing the state...
One Alabama lawmaker pre-filed a bill proposing a constitutional amendment allowing the state legislature to call itself into a special session.(WSFA 12 News)
By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State lawmakers are proposing a bill to better monitor how state agencies spend millions of taxpayer dollars.

The Alabama House is scheduled to debate a bill by Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia, that would provide the legislature with more oversight on executive branch contracts, leases, and agreements exceeding $10 million.

“As a sense of good policy and good government,” said Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Huntsville. “This is not an attack on the governor. It’s not an attack on any person.”

The proposal is in response to the Governor signing lease agreements to build new prisons costing about $3 billion. State lawmakers were not allowed to view the agreements prior to signing them. The governor’s office has said large projects like these need to stay confidential as negotiations continued.

State lawmakers were not happy they were left out of the negotiations.

The proposal would create an oversight committee made up the chair and vice chair of the House Ways and Means General Fund Committee, the chair and vice chair of the Senate Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee, and the ranking minority members of both committees.

McCutcheon said the proposal will only apply to future large agreements and contracts that state agencies and departments may work on, not the governor’s current prison project.

If the committee does not object to a proposal within 45 days of an agreement being submitted, it will be deemed approved. However, if it is disapproved, the agreement will remain suspended until final adjournment of the next regular session.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the governor’s office for a comment but did not receive one.

Lawmakers plan to debate the bill Tuesday on the House floor.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/02/alabama-house-debate-bill-overseeing-executive-branch-contracts/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
Troy nurse battles coronavirus
Troy nurse battles coronavirus and pneumonia in the ICU
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Decatur Co. deputy dies following Saturday shooting

Latest News

Black leadership continues to rise, impact American politics
Black leadership continues to rise, impact American politics
Wahl elected chairman of Alabama Republican Party
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin announces retirement
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin announces retirement
President Biden tweets support for Alabama Amazon unionization effort
President Biden tweets support for Alabama Amazon unionization effort