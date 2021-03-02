Advertisement

ADPH: Alabama nears 495K COVID-19 cases, 10,000 deaths in Alabama

Coronavirus Alabama Update
Coronavirus Alabama Update(WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 9,991 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 7,840 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus, while 2,151 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 494,421 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 387,420 being confirmed and 107,001 being probable. There have been 2,295,722 diagnostic tests conducted and 117,904 antibody tests. These numbers are as of March 2.

In the last 14 days, 157,105 people have been tested and 12,403 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 285,130 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

The state reports 45,648 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of March 2, there are currently 651 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27 but has not yet been distributed to the public. As of the week ending with March 7, there have been 920,566 vaccines administered.

Below, you’ll find a dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can also view the dashboard by clicking here. You can learn more about Alabama’s administered vaccines by clicking here.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2020/07/14/adph-more-than-k-alabamians-have-died-covid-more-than-k-test-positive-k-recover/

