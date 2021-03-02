Advertisement

20 arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation in West Alabama

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force made 20 arrests during an undercover operation in Tuscaloosa on Friday and Saturday nights.

Investigators said the operation was designed to help stop the illegal purchase of sex in West Alabama.

Five people arrested were charged with both Traveling to Meet a Minor for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Fifteen other people were arrested for Soliciting Prostitution. Some face additional charges, including Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

“The officers working this detail did an outstanding job on these cases,” said Lt. Darren Beams, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. “Operations like these are crucial in the fight to prevent human trafficking from happening in our area.”

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of officers with Tuscaloosa Police Department, The Northport Police Department, The University of Alabama Police Department the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office along with members of Trafficking Hope, a victim services provider. Agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted in the detail.

West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force undercover operation
West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force undercover operation(Source: West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force)
West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force undercover operation
West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force undercover operation(Source: West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force)

Others charged were:

1. Alan Dexter Sanders: (31 Y.O.A.; B/M) Tuscaloosa, Al. Soliciting Prostitution

2. Keith Dewayne Sutton: (46 Y.O.A.; W/M) Northport, Al. Soliciting Prostitution

3. Cory Danyell Willis: (41 Y.O.A.; B/M) Northport, Al. Soliciting Prostitution

4. Dennis Derell Merritt: (29 Y.O.A.; B/M) Tuscaloosa, Al. Soliciting Prostitution

5. Kadarius Tyevon Hill: (32 Y.O.A.; B/M) Northport, Al. Soliciting Prostitution / Carrying Pistol w/Out a License

6. Gartrell Dcardo Johnson: (27 Y.O.A.; B/M) Tuscaloosa, Al. Soliciting Prostitution

7. Jahmal Andrew Jones: (27 Y.O.A.; B/M) Tuscaloosa, Al. Soliciting Prostitution

8. Joshua William Middleton: (36 Y.O.A.; W/M) Appalachia, Va. Soliciting Prostitution.

9. Patrick James Parker: (38 Y.O.A.; W/M) Northport, Al. Soliciting Prostitution / Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

10. Darrin Lamont Powers: (44 Y.O.A.; B/M) Vicksburg, Ms. Soliciting Prostitution

11. John Claude Hayes: (28 Y.O.A.; W/M) Berry, Al. Soliciting Prostitution

12. Michael David Thomas: (41 Y.O.A.; W/M) Manassas, VA. Soliciting Prostitution / Unlawful Possession of Marijuana-II / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

13. Almas Beisenov: (33 Y.O.A.; W/M) Seattle, Wa. Soliciting Prostitution

14. Rodney Keyron Atmore: (40 Y.O.A.; B/M) Tuscaloosa, Al. Soliciting Prostitution

15. Charles Joseph Moody: (36 Y.O.A.; B/M) Tuscaloosa, Al. Soliciting Prostitution / Resisting Arrest

