WTVY introduces new branding

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY will launch a new look and sound on Thursday, March 4 during “News 4 Live at Lunch.” The show will reveal a remodeled studio set with state-of-the-art technology, as well as updated logos and redesigned motion graphics that will debut throughout the day on all WTVY platforms. Regular viewers will recognize the iconic channel 4 with subtle design updates. Additionally, the “News 4” name brand will appear in all newscasts and on every WTVY platform just like “4Warn Weather.”

WTVY News 4 will reveal a remodeled studio set with state-of-the-art technology, as well as updated logos and redesigned motion graphics on Thursday, March 4. (Source: WTVY News 4)

“We’re excited to share these improvements with our audience,” said WTVY Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. “We have been fortunate to earn a reputation over the last 65 years as the area’s most trusted source of local news, weather and information. This investment shows we’re committed to meet that standard on all of our television channels, websites, apps, and whatever comes next.”

The designs are changing, but many of the faces are still the same, including veteran journalist Reginald Jones and Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

“We have the most experienced team in the Wiregrass and it shows,” said News Director Stephen Crews. “Our news, sports and weather teams understand the responsibility that comes with being the top station in the community.”

The new look will be consistent across all of News 4′s live, local broadcasts on WTVY (CBS), WRGX (NBC), WTVY 4.3 (CW), and on all of WTVY’s digital properties, including WTVY.com, the News 4 and 4Warn Weather mobile apps, and the WTVY streaming apps for Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. The design was developed in collaboration between WTVY and Gray Graphics, the graphic design division of WTVY’s parent company, Gray Television, Inc. The new custom soundtrack was composed by Stephen Arnold Music.

“NBC Wiregrass” will be the new name brand of WRGX, reinforcing its NBC network affiliation after three consecutive quarters of finishing as the #2 channel in primetime in the Wiregrass, behind only WTVY.

News 4 can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as “WTVYNews4.”

