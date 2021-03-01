Advertisement

Wet Start To The Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Credit: Pexels
Credit: Pexels(KCRG)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Wet weather dominates for the first part of the week. After a lull in the rainfall overnight, plenty of moisture will move across the Wiregrass on Tuesday. Expect the rain to finally end Tuesday night, with some sun to return for Wednesday afternoon. The end of the week will be much sunnier and warmer.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a shower possible. Low near 49°.  Winds NE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Rain developing during the morning, heavy at times for the PM hours. High near 52°. Winds E at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ending after midnight, then cloudy skies. Low near 44°.  Winds E/N at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Morning cloudiness, some PM sun. Low: 44° High: 63° 10%

THU: Sunny.  Low: 43° High: 71° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 72° 10%

SAT: An early shower, then cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 62° 30%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
File image
Saturday night crash claims life of Dale County man
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Troy nurse battles coronavirus
Troy nurse battles coronavirus and pneumonia in the ICU

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-01
Showers Hang Around To Start The Week
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-01
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-01
After a dry weekend, showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two will push through the...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, February 28, 2021
WTVY Logo
Better Rain Chances Coming