Wet Start To The Week

SYNOPSIS – Wet weather dominates for the first part of the week. After a lull in the rainfall overnight, plenty of moisture will move across the Wiregrass on Tuesday. Expect the rain to finally end Tuesday night, with some sun to return for Wednesday afternoon. The end of the week will be much sunnier and warmer.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a shower possible. Low near 49°. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Rain developing during the morning, heavy at times for the PM hours. High near 52°. Winds E at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ending after midnight, then cloudy skies. Low near 44°. Winds E/N at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Morning cloudiness, some PM sun. Low: 44° High: 63° 10%

THU: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 71° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 72° 10%

SAT: An early shower, then cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 62° 30%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

