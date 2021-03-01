Visit Dothan helping local businesses attract out-of-towners

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Visit Dothan is projecting that sport tournament visitors will bring about $16 million to town in 2021, and they want to help local businesses to get their share.

Visit Dothan has created a unique website for each of the 60 plus tournaments the city will host this year.

On each of those sites, tournament participants can find a Dothan Deals tab listing dining and retails specials just for them.

Visit Dothan is inviting more local businesses to show visitors who they are and what they have to offer by posting their deals to the websites free of charge.

“We want them to be seen. We want the money to stay here in Dothan. We to shop local. We want businesses to take advantage of all of this money that’s coming into town with these tourism visitors,” says Visit Dothan president and CEO Aaron McCreight.

If you are a business owner interested in learning more about Dothan Deals or would like your specials click here.

