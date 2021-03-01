VAERS data on COVID vaccines misinterpreted, no deaths tied to vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beware what you see on social media--some information circulating about COVID-19 vaccines is not accurate.

VAERS is a data surveillance system from the CDC, but people are misinterpreting what it is.

The VAERS website allows people to report adverse vaccine reactions and then a process begins to validate those claims, it’s hard to navigate the data but there are screenshots circulating that miss context. In fact the whole front page of VAERS has a disclaimer explaining that just because someone reports an issue does not mean it has been validated.

I reached out to Alabama and National health officials.

Alabama state health officials tell me VAERS is a way to collect data, but a report does not mean an event is a true adverse reaction to a vaccine.

The CDC replied to my questions saying in part, some reactions can be related or coincidental, and if there is a death, the CDC investigates medical records and autopsy reports... VAERS does not decide deaths.

In fact, the CDC told me they have zero deaths shown to be linked to any COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/02/27/vaers-data-covid-vaccines-misinterpreted-no-deaths-tied-vaccines/

