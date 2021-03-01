U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin announces retirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A familiar name in central Alabama law enforcement is retiring. Louis V. Franklin Sr. announced plans Friday to step down as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District.

The decision comes after more than three decades of public service.

“It has been an absolute privilege to spend my career in this office, serving the people of the Middle District and working alongside so many talented attorneys and staff,” Franklin said in a statement released by his office.

Franklin started in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District in 1990 in the role of assistant U.S. attorney. From there, he worked his way up the ranks, heading the office’s major drug trafficking task force, criminal chief, and then acting U.S. Attorney.

He was nominated and then confirmed to his current position in 2017, making history along the way as the first African-American to serve in the top position in the district.

In his 30 years, Franklin personally tried hundreds of criminal cases, including the high-profile prosecution of former Alabama Gov. Don Siegleman and HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy.

“I know I am leaving the office in good hands, and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve in my hometown and make our communities safer for the people of Alabama,” Franklin said.

It’s unclear at this point who will succeed Franklin.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/26/us-attorney-louis-v-franklin-announces-retirement/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.