Southeast Health offers online check-in to patients

This cuts five to six minutes in the vaccine process
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week 6,000 residents will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Southeast Health’s large-scale drive through clinic.

To make that process faster for patients the hospital launched an E-registration through MyChart. All patients are now able to register and schedule their appointment and know exactly when the time of their vaccine is.

Patients who use this tool will avoid the check-in process at the clinic and will go straight to having their shot administered. Two fast lanes have been set up for those who use the online registration. This speeds up the process by five to six minutes per patient.

“For us here it’s exciting because the registration process obviously takes some time and if the patients go ahead and complete on their own we won’t have to obviously accommodate that as well as staffing to do that as well,” Taylor Williams, Vice President of Southeast Health Medical Group, said. “So its exciting and makes it a lot more efficient for the patient.”

