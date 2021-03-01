Showers Hang Around To Start The Week

SYNOPSIS – Areas of patchy fog this morning, rain chances pick up heading into the afternoon hours today and stick around into Tuesday as a front stalls over the area. The better rain chances will come overnight tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures today will make it up into the upper 70s and the rest of the week looks a little cooler. After Tuesday we get a break in the rain till at least Saturday.

TODAY – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and possibly some thunder. Low near 54°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Better rain chances. High near 62°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 63°

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 45° High: 69

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 49° High: 68°

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 50° High: 65° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60°

MON: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 61°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

