President Biden tweets support for Alabama Amazon unionization effort

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All eyes are on Alabama, as thousands of Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer will vote to decide whether to unionize.

President Joe Biden is the latest to publicly support the effort, tweeting a message of solidarity.

“Workers in Alabama – and all across America – are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. It’s a vitally important choice – one that should be made without intimidation or threats by employers,” The president tweeted.

Bernie Sanders and Actor Danny Glover have also announced their support.

Voting on union representation began Monday and will continue through March 29.

