Police: Ohio boy killed, put in river; mother and her boyfriend charged

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.(Source: The Middletown Division of Police)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy reported missing in Middletown Sunday was killed and thrown in the Ohio River, police say. His mother has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to Middletown police, James Robert Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother, Brittany Gosney, 29.

Police said that during questioning of Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, they told officers they killed James in Preble County a few days ago.

The 6-year-old’s body was brought back to Middletown, where the couple lives, and later put into the Ohio River, police said.

Police said they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover the boy’s body.

Brittany Gosney, left, and James Hamilton, were charged in connection with the disappearance of...
Brittany Gosney, left, and James Hamilton, were charged in connection with the disappearance of Gosney's missing 6-year-old son.(Source: Middletown Police)

They said the river is very high and treacherous, so they will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.

Gosney has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Hamilton has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Both are scheduled to appear in Middletown Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say two other children in the household have been removed from the residence.

