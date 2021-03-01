NHC Proposal: Start the Atlantic hurricane season earlier

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With tropical cyclones forming before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season in recent years, the National Hurricane Center made a proposal of potentially starting the season nearly two weeks early.

The proposal was discovered by multiple meteorologists and news organizations - including the Washington Post - Friday in an agenda for a virtual hurricane committee meeting scheduled for March by the World Meteorological Organization. The proposal was found and verified by the Pinpoint Weather Team.

This screen grab (from Feb. 27) shows a document from the World Meteorological Organization with a proposal from the National Hurricane Center to discuss moving the start date of the season from June 1 to May 15. (World Meteorological Organization)

“One partial remedy is to begin the routine issuance of Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlooks (TWOs) on 15 May,” according to the proposal. “As the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) Hurricane Specialists begin routine shift work on 15 May at the start of the eastern Pacific season, it is a minimal increase in workload to begin routine issuance of Atlantic TWOs on that date.”

The move of the date would eliminate confusion between the start dates of the eastern Pacific Ocean season and the Atlantic’s season, and also increase lead time and public awareness, according to the proposal.

“At least 20 direct deaths have occurred from these late May storms since 2012 with about [$200 million] in total damage, and one of these systems was a 60-kt (69-mph) tropical storm at landfall,” the proposal stated.

Subtropical cyclone or tropical cyclone development before June 1 has taken place in the last seven out of ten years, according to archived seasonal data. One of those early storms included a hurricane that developed near the Azores in the North Atlantic Ocean in January 2016.

The National Hurricane Center proposes to draft tropical weather outlooks starting May 15, analyze whether the move would be useful and propose their findings at future meeting, according to the agenda. A future meeting would determine whether to make the move of the start of the Atlantic season from June 1 to May 15 official.

The meeting to discuss the proposal will be March 15-17.

