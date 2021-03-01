Advertisement

Nearly 4M doses of J&J virus vaccine on way to states

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered to U.S. states for injections starting on Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.

How is COVID-19 affecting your county? Safety in schools depends on having safer communities. Proper mask use, keeping 6...

Posted by CDC on Friday, February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
File image
Saturday night crash claims life of Dale County man
Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the...
Army helicopter with two on board crashes

Latest News

On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported...
Gov. Kemp: Georgia has administered over 2 million vaccines
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs
U.S. Capitol
Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades
In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave...
Prince Harry: Split from royal life ‘unbelievably tough’