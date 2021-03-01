Advertisement

Gov. Kemp: Georgia has administered over 2 million vaccines

On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported...
On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported 2,048,591 total vaccine doses administered in the Peach State, accounting for 82.57 percent of the state’s shipped allocation.(WCTV)
By Kim McCullough WALB
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported 2,048,591 total vaccine doses administered in the Peach State, accounting for 82.57 percent of the state’s shipped allocation.

Georgia administered one million vaccines in just twenty-five days, according to a press release from the Secretary of State’s Office.

“With one million doses administered in just twenty-five days, we continue to make significant progress in vaccinating more vulnerable Georgians,” said Gov. Kemp. “Over 830,000 seniors have received at least one shot, accounting for nearly sixty percent of Georgia’s over 65 population. With the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and increased dose allocation from both Pfizer and Moderna, the state expects more vaccines will be available in the coming weeks.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.walb.com/2021/02/28/gov-kemp-georgia-has-administered-over-million-vaccines/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
File image
Saturday night crash claims life of Dale County man
Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the...
Army helicopter with two on board crashes

Latest News

Gas Pump
Gas prices expected to top $3 a gallon nationally by Memorial Day
WTVY News 4 will reveal a remodeled studio set with state-of-the-art technology, as well as...
WTVY introduces new branding
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Decatur Co. deputy dies following Saturday shooting
Troy nurse battles coronavirus
Troy nurse battles coronavirus and pneumonia in the ICU
It’s all hands-on deck at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an agency committee...
More Alabama providers can supply Pfizer vaccine after FDA changes storage requirements