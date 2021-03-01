Gas prices expected to top $3 a gallon nationally by Memorial Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Experts are already cautioning drivers to be prepared for a hike in gas prices as we shift into spring and summer.

As some may have already seen, gas prices are steadily rising. Mississippians have already seen a 20 cent price increase in the past month. Prices are only expected to go up from here.

This is due to a plethora of reasons, one being the recent winter storm which wreaked havoc on Texas’ refineries.

Other factors include the price of crude oil skyrocketing and the expected travel boom because of the country’s extensive vaccination efforts.

Some are even pointing to the highly anticipated third round of stimulus checks that are anticipated to boost the economy... and the price you pay at the pump.

With all of these factors combined, both AAA and GasBuddy are warning that gas prices may hover around $3 a gallon nationally by Memorial Day.

GasBuddy does offer some tips in case gas prices do soar as much as they are expected to.

They first suggest to shop around for the best gas deals in your area and to “drive mindfully,” adding that aggressive driving could reduce your gas mileage by as much as 40 percent.

