Advertisement

Gas prices expected to top $3 a gallon nationally by Memorial Day

Gas Pump
Gas Pump(KFYR)
By Josh Carter WLOX
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Experts are already cautioning drivers to be prepared for a hike in gas prices as we shift into spring and summer.

As some may have already seen, gas prices are steadily rising. Mississippians have already seen a 20 cent price increase in the past month. Prices are only expected to go up from here.

This is due to a plethora of reasons, one being the recent winter storm which wreaked havoc on Texas’ refineries.

Other factors include the price of crude oil skyrocketing and the expected travel boom because of the country’s extensive vaccination efforts.

Some are even pointing to the highly anticipated third round of stimulus checks that are anticipated to boost the economy... and the price you pay at the pump.

With all of these factors combined, both AAA and GasBuddy are warning that gas prices may hover around $3 a gallon nationally by Memorial Day.

GasBuddy does offer some tips in case gas prices do soar as much as they are expected to.

They first suggest to shop around for the best gas deals in your area and to “drive mindfully,” adding that aggressive driving could reduce your gas mileage by as much as 40 percent.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wlox.com/2021/02/25/gas-prices-expected-top-gallon-nationally-by-memorial-day/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
Jeffrey L. Danner, Jr. is led to a Barbour County patrol car following a standoff with officers...
Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt
File image
Saturday night crash claims life of Dale County man
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the...
Army helicopter with two on board crashes

Latest News

Scale Back Alabama pushed to April
(Source: WSFA)
Alabama Connections Academy open for enrollment for 2021-2022 school year
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin announces retirement
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin announces retirement
President Biden tweets support for Alabama Amazon unionization effort
President Biden tweets support for Alabama Amazon unionization effort
Fultondale man plans to rebuild after tornado destroys home
Fultondale man plans to rebuild after tornado destroys home