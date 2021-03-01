Advertisement

Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Hit-and-run graphic
Hit-and-run graphic(MGN online)
By Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Washington County.

Officials say a pickup truck (V01) was driving south on State Road 77 and another pickup truck (V02) was driving north on 77. They say V01 crossed the solid center line and hit the other vehicle head-on.

Officials say the driver of V01, a Bonifay man, 30, fled the scene.

The driver of V02, a Chipley man, 55, died at the scene.

Officials say FHP is trying to locate the Bonifay man. Charges are forthcoming.

