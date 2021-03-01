Dothan man among two captured in Georgia manhunt

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA. (WTVY) -Two suspects wanted by Alabama authorities have been captured, and one of them apparently shot during a north Georgia manhunt on Sunday, his attorney confirms.

One of those suspects is 29-year old Jeffrey Leighton Danner, Jr. of Dothan, who court records show is represented in other criminal cases by Ozark attorney David Harrison.

“I have been informed that Mr. Danner is one of the men apprehended in Georgia but I don’t have enough information at this time to comment on the circumstances of his arrest,” Harrison told WTVY when contacted by phone.

He does not believe Danner is the suspect shot, apparently by officers in Ball Ground, a small town 50 miles north Atlanta. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that shooting but the condition of the suspect is not immediately known.

Danner and the other man were apparently sought for their alleged involvement in a weekend crime spree in Barbour County and possibly Bullock County, in southeast Alabama. Reports indicate they ran into woods after Georgia officers confronted them.

The charges they will face are not known as of Sunday night.

Records show Danner has a criminal history that includes arrests on Domestic Violence, Financial Exploitation of the Elderly, and Arson charges.

He was also involved in a standoff with Barbour County officers in January 2020.

Danner’s most recent arrest involved drug and weapons allegation in Dale County in January 2021. He also has ties to the Ariton area.

The name of the other suspect has not been confirmed.

Harrison, who has received national attention for other cases, said he is not sure whether he will represent Danner on his most recent charges.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

