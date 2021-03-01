Decatur Co. deputy dies following Saturday shooting

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday has died.

According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment. He served with the agency for 20 years.

[ RELATED: Brinson homeowner reflects on the moment he exchanged gunfire with armed suspect in Decatur County ]

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin says the suspect has been apprehended.

After fleeing into a wooded area, one of the men, Wade Phillips, was captured. He followed deputies orders and did not resist the arrest.

Both suspects are now in custody.

Following a brief manhunt, Troy Arthur Phillips, who was armed with a high-powered rifle and a bullet-proof vest, was also taken into custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating this shooting as well.

According to the GBI, information indicates that a Seminole County deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on two suspects, one later identified as Troy Arthur Phillips, driving in a white 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida tag for reckless driving.

The men refused to stop and a chase ensued. A second deputy joined the pursuit and the suspects began to fire a weapon from the truck in the direction of Seminole County deputies. Seminole County deputies returned fire.

The deputies continued the chase into Decatur County, where additional DCSO deputies joined the pursuit.

The suspects drove into the driveway of a Decatur County residence and attempted to gain entry by shooting through the door.

The homeowner returned fire and the suspects left the residence.

As a Decatur County deputy was arriving in the area, one of the suspects shot at the deputy’s vehicle, striking the deputy.

The deputy, later identified as Justin Bedwell, died after he was taken to a Tallahassee hospital for surgery and treatment.

The suspects fled in their truck and wrecked a short time later in a wooded area. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and crew responded to the area of the wrecked truck. One of the two suspects, identified as Brad Phillips, age 41, was taken into custody without further incident.

Brad Phillips has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. WCTV is working to confirm what charges Troy Phillips faces.

Copyright 2021 WCTV/WALB. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.walb.com/2021/03/01/decatur-co-deputy-dies-following-saturday-shooting/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.