Better Rain Chances Coming

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A dry and warm weekend across the Wiregrass continues into Sunday, but changes are on the way. Rain chances will be increasing on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures cool off as well. We’ll turn drier and cooler through the middle to end of next week as sunshine returns. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s before cooling off into the 60s for Tuesday and beyond. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds SSW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny with scattered showers. High near 80°. Winds SW, turning N at 10-15 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 54°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 54° High: 62° 70%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 63°

THU: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 69°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 68°

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 65° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

